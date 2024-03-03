Watch: Shardul Thakur's animated celebration after game-changing century in Ranji Trophy semi-final

Shardul, who is not part of the ongoing IND vs ENG Tests, rescued Mumbai after they were reduced to 106/7 and put them back in control with his sensational century.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is currently in sublime form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. Representing Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in the semis clash, Thakur played a pivotal knock and registered his maiden first-class ton.

Shardul, who is not part of the ongoing IND vs ENG Tests, rescued Mumbai after they were reduced to 106/7 and put them back in control with his sensational century.

He got to his ton in 89 balls with a six over long-off. Shardul then roared into celebration with a leap in the air after removing his gloves as his teammates and Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane were seen clapping and cheering for him in the dugout.

Thakur previously delivered with the ball as well, picking up two wickets during Tamil Nadu's first innings in a rather disappointing batting show which saw them getting bundled out for a paltry 146.

Shardul Thakur was not picked for IND vs ENG Tests

Shardul was ignored for the England Tests as the team management opted to go with pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep with spinners expected to share most of the workload at home. The dynamic right-hander last played for India in the Test series during the South Africa tour in December-January.

However, with the IPL 2024 lined up next, it will give Shardul a great chance to prove his cause once again to the selectors. He will be making a return to the CSK franchise after the five-time IPL winners secured his services during last December's IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for a fee of INR 4 crore.

The star all-rounder has looked in sublime form in the ongoing Ranji season and will be hopeful of emulating it in CSK colours in the upcoming season, slated to star from March 22.

