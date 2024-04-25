Watch: Cummins, Kohli in heartwarming conversation ahead of SRH vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli recently got into a fun banter ahead of the team’s upcoming match in the second leg of IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns on April 25, Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

During the practice session before the match, Cummins and Kohli got into a fun chat while talking about the stadium pitch and the video clip of which has gone viral. Virat Kohli, who was sitting with his teammates, was visited by the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, who told the attacking Indian batter that, ‘Coach was saying I was making that wicket look flat. That’s all I heard” to which the star Indian player replied, “You're too good Pat.”

In a recent interview with Star Sports ahead of the upcoming match, Pat Cummins lauded Virat Kohli for his exceptional fitness levels and dedication towards the game. The Australian captain also hailed the attacking batter for his relaxed attitude off the field.

"I admire Virat Kohli how much he gets into contests, with bat & in field - if he plays 100 days in a year, he will be up for every single day, he is super competitive - off the field, he is very relaxed, I am also the same", Pat said.

SRH outclassed RCB comprehensively last time they met

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s previous clash in the IPL 2024 witnessed a historical innings at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore as the visitors smashed the highest total ever recorded in the history of the Indian Premier League. SRH batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen smashed 102 and 67 runs respectively to lead the team’s towards the highest total of 287 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping loss by 25 runs as the team’s batting unit scored 262 runs at the end of 20 overs.

After the match, Pat Cummins congratulated his teammates for putting on a great show and asserting the wish of being a batter while playing on a batter-friendly pitch like the Chinnaswamy.

He said, “Wish I was a batter. Wonderful game of cricket. Amazing scenes. Good fun. You try your best. If you bowl an over of 7 or 8, you can have an impact on the game. The batters have gone about it with a smile on their faces.”

ALSO READ: 'Heartbreaking moment..': AB de Villiers gets emotional while discussing Chahal's RCB exit

Telegram Group Join Now

The following will be a do-or-die encounter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs and the team will put in their best efforts to win the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.