Watch: Insect troubles Ishan Kishan during India's national anthem in Harare

Ishan Kishan had an unexpected guest joining him at the national anthem duties before India's first ODI versus Zimbabwe.

The insect got very near Ishan Kishan's ears, troubling him while he was singing the Indian national anthem in Harare.

As players got on with national anthem duties ahead of the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 18), Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was seen facing troubles with an unexpected guest in the middle of the ground.

In a funny incident, a flying insect got near Kishan's ears and gave him a few moments of scare while he was singing the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at the Harare Sports Club ground alongside his teammates.

The player was frightened by the insect, which almost collided with his ears, and lost his concentration and rhythm as he went about singing the anthem.

To his credit, Ishan Kishan recollected his discipline and continued singing. But an insect disturbing him in the middle of the national anthem duties was an unexpected occurrence and made for a funny clip.

Ishan Kishan's battle with flying insect during national anthem

Just before the start of play in the one-day series opener in Harare, players of both teams gathered in a row for their respective country's national anthems.

As tourists, India's turn came first and the band at the Harare Sports Club ground started playing the great 'Jana Gana Mana', with Indian players singing the anthem along proudly.

It was all going well, with the cricketers holding their positions and carrying an emotional outlook about them while they sang the anthem.

Just then, the camera rolled across to Ishan Kishan, who was seen facing trouble with a flying insect that completely disturbed his concentration, discipline and rhythm for the anthem by nearly colliding with his right ear.

The player ducked underneath and lost his position for a brief in trying to avoid the insect as much as possible. Thankfully for him, the insect soon relieved him of his misery and allowed him to regather his ground to continue with the anthem.

Icc will improve his ranking after this scene 😂@ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/JSmlfaK7xU — Faizan Naseer Faizi 🇵🇰 (@Faizan_Naser_K9) August 18, 2022



Knowing that the cameras from all over would be glued to him at the time, Ishan Kishan made sure he quickly regained his spot and gave the Indian national anthem all its due focus and attention. But those few moments with the insect certainly made for funny scenes for those watching outside.