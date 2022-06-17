Watch: Jason Roy castled by cousin Shane Snater from Netherlands

The England opener was outdone in Amstelveen by his cousin with Zimbabwe origins.

Shane Snater yorked Jason Roy for a dismissal in the ODI series opener in Amstelveen.

Jason Roy's dismissal in the ODI series opener against the Netherlands on Friday (June 17) turned out all too personal. The England opener was out bowled by his Zimbabwean cousin Shane Snater, who was representing the Dutch.

Chatter on social media revealed that mums of Roy and Snater happen to be sisters from Zimbabwe and the piece of the action in Amstelveen was consequently a family duel between the two cricketers.

Roy had only just opened his account at the crease when he faced an attempted yorker from Snater. The explosive English opener went for a drive but ended up missing the delivery, getting out bowled to kick off celebrations in the opposition camp.

Famed cricket journalist Jarrod Kimber unveiled on Twitter the magnitude of the dismissal for Snater, who amusingly gave his mum a reason to feel one up on Jason Roy's mum.

Shane Snater just bowled his cousin Jason Roy. They're mums are sisters from Zimbabwe. Today, the Dutch Cousin took down the English one. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 17, 2022

Jason Roy out bowled by a cousin in Amstelveen

Recognising the moment for its worth, even England Cricket shared a clip of the dismissal, highlighting the value of the wicket for Snater and contrary emotions for Jason Roy at the other end.

The yorker from the right-arm seamer didn't quite go according to plan, as it landed just short of the mark. But Roy's miscued drive and the inside edge meant it crashed onto the stumps rather than finding the space to the right of the mid-off fielder for a boundary.

Even the commentators joined in the fun, calling it a "family affair" as Snater raised his hand and began celebrating the wicket of his cousin with the rest of his Netherlands teammates.

The series against Netherlands is England's first bilateral arrangement of more than one game versus the European neighbours and is made possible only because of the ICC Super League, which acts as a direct qualification event for the 2023 World Cup in India.

The league has offered Netherlands more ODIs against full members in its three-year span than they had ever played before. Only recently, the Dutch hosted West Indies in three ODIs and will be playing Pakistan, too, at home later this year.



