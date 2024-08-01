WATCH: Joe Root emulates MS Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' in The Hundred

He stepped across in the crease and helicoptered the delivery into the stands at midwicket as it travelled for a massive six.

During the ongoing England's premier domestic league, The Hundred, former England skipper Joe Root pulled one special out of his kitty after he managed to replicate MS Dhoni's iconic 'helicopter shot'.

The incident happened during a match between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets last night (July 31).

On the 22nd ball of the run-chase, Trent Rockets were awarded a free hit with Root on strike and the dynamic batter made the most of the opportunity.

Root stepped across and helicoptered the delivery from Sean Abbott into the stands at midwicket as it travelled for a massive six.

Notably, on the first ball of the over, Root had slammed Abbott for a maximum with a glorious scoop which had already boosted his confidence.

Check the video of Joe Root's helicopter shot below.

Birmingham Phoenix pulls off a heist against Trent Rockets

Speaking about the match, Birmingham Phoenix managed to pull off a heist against the Trent Rockets and register a stunning victory.

Young all-rounder Dan Mousely changed the fate of the match single-handedly at the penultimate moment.

The 23-year-old took three wickets for just three runs to see Phoenix over the line from an almost impossible situation.

With the Rockets needing 138 to win, they were just ten runs away with ten balls left and five wickets in hand. However, Mousley turned the game around by delivering precise yorkers, taking out Lewis Gregory and Rashid Khan, and then dismissing Jordan Thompson for a golden duck.

Meerkat Match Hero Mousley said: "I was just trying to get as many yorkers in as I possibly could, and keep it under the bat and try to get them to make a mistake."

