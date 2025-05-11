Keeper At 1st Slip, Ball Hits Helmet in Comical Incident During Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A [WATCH]

New Zealand A received five extra runs in this comical incident.

A funny moment happened in the match between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A when the ball hit the helmet of the fielding side while the keeper was standing at first slip.

Comical Incident Gives New Zealand A Five Bonus Runs

During the 3rd Unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A, while chasing a target of 228, something unexpected in the fifth over. On the fifth ball, bowled by Ebadot Hossain to Rhys Mariu, the batter left a straight delivery outside off stump.

However, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was standing at first slip instead of his usual position behind the stumps. The ball went untouched through the regular keeper’s spot and ended up hitting the helmet placed on the ground. As per the rules, when the ball hits a helmet from the fielding side, the batting team is awarded five penalty runs. As a result, New Zealand A received five extra runs in this comical incident.

New Zealand A Grab Consolation Win, Bangladesh A Take Series 2-1

Bangladesh A scored 227 runs in the first innings, with Yasir Ali making 63 and Nasum Ahmed adding 67. In reply, New Zealand A chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 10 balls remaining. Their chase was a team effort, with four batters scoring over 30 and another contributing 28.

With this win, New Zealand A got their first victory of the series, but Bangladesh A had already sealed the series 2-1. Bangladesh A had won the first match by seven wickets and the second by 87 runs.

Both teams will now play a two-match unofficial Test series. The first match will be held from May 14 to 17, and the second from May 21 to 24.

