News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Keeper At 1st Slip, Ball Hits Helmet in Comical Incident During Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A
watch

Keeper At 1st Slip, Ball Hits Helmet in Comical Incident During Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A [WATCH]

New Zealand A received five extra runs in this comical incident.

Keeper At 1st Slip, Ball Hits Helmet in Comical Incident During Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A

A funny moment happened in the match between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A when the ball hit the helmet of the fielding side while the keeper was standing at first slip.

Comical Incident Gives New Zealand A Five Bonus Runs

During the 3rd Unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A, while chasing a target of 228, something unexpected in the fifth over. On the fifth ball, bowled by Ebadot Hossain to Rhys Mariu, the batter left a straight delivery outside off stump.

However, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was standing at first slip instead of his usual position behind the stumps. The ball went untouched through the regular keeper’s spot and ended up hitting the helmet placed on the ground. As per the rules, when the ball hits a helmet from the fielding side, the batting team is awarded five penalty runs. As a result, New Zealand A received five extra runs in this comical incident.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand A Grab Consolation Win, Bangladesh A Take Series 2-1

Bangladesh A scored 227 runs in the first innings, with Yasir Ali making 63 and Nasum Ahmed adding 67. In reply, New Zealand A chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 10 balls remaining. Their chase was a team effort, with four batters scoring over 30 and another contributing 28.

With this win, New Zealand A got their first victory of the series, but Bangladesh A had already sealed the series 2-1. Bangladesh A had won the first match by seven wickets and the second by 87 runs.

Both teams will now play a two-match unofficial Test series. The first match will be held from May 14 to 17, and the second from May 21 to 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BAN A vs NZ A
Bangladesh
New Zealand

Related posts

[WATCH] BCCI Arranges Special Vande Bharat Train To Transport PBKS, Delhi Capitals Players and Staff From Dharamshala to Delhi After IPL 2025 Suspension

The video was posted by the IPL on their social media channels.
May 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
'Very Scary..Hope IPL Takes Care' - WATCH Scenes From Dharamsala As Crowd Evacuated During PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

‘Very Scary..Hope IPL Takes Care’ – WATCH Scenes From Dharamshala As Crowd Evacuated During PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

An IPL cheerleader posted a video on social media which is going viral
May 8, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] Mad Hitting From Priyansh Arya, Deposits Kuldeep Yadav Delivery on Dharamshala Stadium Roof During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Priyansh once again gave a testament to his panache and hitting prowess.
May 8, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture for Chetan Sakariya Steals the Show As CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Thriller

[WATCH] MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture for Chetan Sakariya Steals the Show As CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Thriller

KKR have 11 points and are still in the playoff race, but this loss has made things harder.
May 8, 2025
Sagar Paul
Dewald Brevis slams Vaibhav Arora KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis Locks Place in Future CSK Setup; Smashes Vaibhav Arora for 30 Runs in An Over in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis was in explosive form during the IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK.
May 7, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The ball clipped the front pad and then cannoned into the off stump.
May 7, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.