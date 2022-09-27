Watch: Cricket fan expresses unique wish at Dubai stadium to KL Rahul

The Indian opener batter got an amusing request to adhere to by this cricket lover during the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

KL Rahul saw the most interesting wish come his way from a lady spectator at the Dubai stadium in Asia Cup 2022.

A cricket lover was seen expressing a very unique and amusing request for KL Rahul, who was fielding in the deep during an India versus Pakistan encounter at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

As Rahul came to take his position near the ropes, a woman spectator was seen loudly talking to Rahul, telling him to score a hundred since she has kept him in her Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

The lady wanted the Indian opening batter to score big so that she can fetch the maximum possible points out of her choice, with KL Rahul presumably being one of her favourite Indian batters.

The incident unveiled the innocent side of cricket lovers across the world and the rise of fantasy gaming platforms, which have ventured into sports as a means to attract sports fans globally.

Cricket lover's amusing request to KL Rahul

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, this spectator can be heard speaking to KL Rahul in one of the regional languages from down south of India. An account going by the handle @snehakumarreddy, which posted the clip, clarified the fan was telling Rahul to score a hundred against Pakistan because she has taken him in her Dream11 fantasty playing XI.

Rahul didn't respond to the fan but must've been left shocked by the unique request wherein a fan told him to score a hundred so that she could benefit out of it.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated celebrations after India's win in Hyderabad T20I

Usually, spectators request cricketers fielding near the ropes to give them autographs or take selfies to take back home as memorabilia. But this fan wanted Rahul to score a ton for her fantasy gaming contest.

She is asking kL Rahul to score 100 as she kept him as captain in her dream11 team 😂. pic.twitter.com/rtbmsW7Q4Y — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) September 26, 2022



The incident, by the looks of it, is from the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan on August 28.

Sadly for the fan, KL Rahul could only manage a single run on the board during the Indian run-chase, which must have cost her badly in her fantasy game.

Being an Indian fan, however, she could take solace from the fact that the Indian team won the cliff-hanger against the arch-rivals.



