Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated celebrations after India's win in Hyderabad T20I

The experienced Indian duo revealed their child-like enthusiasm for the game after India sealed victory in the deciding T20I versus Australia.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a wonderful hug in celebrations for the Indian win in Hyderabad against Australia.

Keenly awaiting the winning hit from Hardik Pandya with 4 needed off 2 balls, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were a bundle of joy when the Indian allrounder did eventually smash Australian quick Daniel Sams away for a boundary that sealed the T20I series victory for the hosts.

Sitting on the stairs that adjoined the dugout on the ground with the Indian dressing room inside the pavillion, Kohli and Rohit erupted in animated celebrations the moment Pandya carved Sams' wide yorker for a boundary through the deep-third region and finished off the proceedings.

It was Virat Kohli who began the celebrations with a round of claps and a roar alongside Rohit, tapping his experienced teammate on his lap before he, too, joined in the fun and expressed his immense pleasure at the Indian victory.

In times when talk around their alleged rift has been rife for long, the Kohli-Rohit duo came up with another heartening moment, unintentionally sending a message across that things remain as cordial as ever between the two greats of Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma soak in the Indian victory

Feeling the tension and the pressure of the moment, with India requiring 4 runs off 2 balls in their quest to overhaul Australia's gigantic 186/7, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set on the stairs inside the shed that connects the ground with the pavillion and the Indian dressing room in Hyderabad.

As Hardik skilful guided Sams' attempted yorker past the short-third fielder who was inside the circle and the ball raced along the carpet to the hit the fence, the happiest set of individuals on the ground were Kohli and Rohit, who couldn't help but express their child-like enthusiasm for the game in those few moments.



Kohli was the more animated of the two, clapping aggressively before unveiling a roar and tapping Rohit's legs.

Rohit then stood up from his position and the two giants of the game shared a hug to celebrate the win that helped India seal another bilateral T20I series to their name.