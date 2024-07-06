WATCH: Krunal Pandya's reaction to Hardik Pandya's speech after T20 World Cup triumph

A video posted by the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) depicts the emotional bond Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya share.

A video posted by the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) depicts the emotional bond Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya share. As visible in the clip, Krunal watches Hardik’s speech on his phone following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

As the video moves, Krunal gets slightly emotional and soon has a phone call with Hardik. While talking with Hardik on the call, Krunal starts weeping, and his mother has to console him as the two brothers continue talking.

Eventually, Krunal hangs the call but continues to snivel till the end of the video, even after his mother comes to provide solace. The clip receives ample traction, with social media users lauding the connection between the two brothers.

Hardik and Krunal have always been close to each other and share a strong bond, something praised by numerous cricketers and people over the years. Both have come through hardships and achieved a lot on the back of sheer hard work, which makes their journey inspirational and a rollercoaster for anyone following this sport.

A bond as pure as this 🥹🧿 pic.twitter.com/M2FpCSg8Wa — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 6, 2024

Hardik Pandya - India's hero in the T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik Pandya was among the best performers for India in the T20 World Cup 2024, playing a vital role in keeping India unbeaten throughout the campaign. He contributed immensely with the bat and ball and was among the premium all-rounders in the series.

The most notable performance came in the final against South Africa, where he had to defend 16 runs in the most crucial last over. Hardik did a fantastic job of restricting the opponent and bringing the cup home after a series of heartbreaks in the previous ten years, where India came so close but couldn’t cross the final hurdle in ICC tournaments.

Hardik couldn’t keep his emotions in check following the victory and had tears flowing uncontrollably. He also received ample praise from his captain for always stepping up and delivering under pressure.

Hardik and Krunal have gone through a lot, for they have received ample criticism for various reasons. Clearly, this win means a lot to the Pandya family, and emotions are bound to take over.

