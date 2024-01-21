WATCH: India star dedicates sensational century to Lord Ram with bow and arrow celebration

Thanks to his outstanding unbeaten innings, India A pulled back the contest after being in a dire situation and salvaged a remarkable draw.

Ahead of the IND vs ENG Test series from January 25, India A are playing against the England Lions. It will give the selectors a chance to look at more options and the players a chance to make their case. Playing in the 1st unofficial 4-day Test against the Lions, an India star slammed a match-saving century to ensure a remarkable draw.

Thanks to an outstanding unbeaten innings of 116 runs by KS Bharat, India A pulled back the contest after being in a dire situation at the end of Day 3, with England needing just six wickets and India A requiring another 331 runs to avoid defeat.

After scoring the fighting century, KS Bharat did the bow and arrow celebration, dedicating his ton to Lord Shree Ram. Bharat’s dedication of his century to Lord Ram was truly a special moment, resonating deeply with cricket fans, especially in light of the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

WATCH: India star dedicates century to Lord Ram

With the sensational knock, KS Bharat has made a strong case for his selection in the IND vs ENG 1st Test. The competition for the keeper's spot in the upcoming red-ball contest in Hyderabad involves KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel.

KS Bharat dedicated his hundred against England Lions to "Lord Ram".



- Bharat did bow & arrow celebration...!!!!pic.twitter.com/B13stcQBu7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2024

The intense competition underscores the significance of every opportunity for Bharat to prove himself and secure his spot in the team. Bharat’s century marked a turning point, as he then accelerated. By the end, he remained unbeaten on 116 off 165 deliveries - giving it a Rishabh Pant-esque flavour. After making his Test debut the previous year and playing in five games, Bharat has now been selected for the upcoming home series against England.

ALSO READ: KKR's latest recruit slams match-saving 116* against England Lions

Bharat's innings showcased his capacity to step up and contribute when the team needs it the most.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.