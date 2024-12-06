News
Lahiru Kumara breaks Kagiso Rabada's bat
WATCH
December 6, 2024 - 7:40 pm

Lahiru Kumara Spits Fire, Breaks Kagiso Rabada’s Bat During SA vs SL 2nd Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It was a fast, back-of-a-length delivery from the Sri Lankan speedster.

Lahiru Kumara breaks Kagiso Rabada's bat

Sri Lankan speedster Lahiru Kumara bowled a fiery delivery which ended up breaking Proteas batter Kagiso Rabada’s bat during the ongoing SA vs SL 2nd Test.

On Day 2 of the contest, Lahiru Kumara bowled a fast, back-of-a-length delivery clocking at 137 km/h. The ball took an unexpected bounce, hitting the upper portion of Kagiso Rabada’s bat with enough force to cause it to break near the handle.

This rare incident forced a short pause in play as Rabada changed bats. The moment lightened the mood in the middle as well, with Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews also sharing in the laughter.

Rabada’s innings was eventually cut short by Asitha Fernando on 23 after getting bowled out.

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Make a Mess at Slips, Offer Nathan McSweeney Early Lifeline [WATCH]

Kyle Verreynne slams unbeaten ton to help South Africa post 358

Speaking about the match, Kyle Verreynne delivered an exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten 105* runs off 133 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. He also formed a crucial 56-run partnership with Kagiso Rabada, propelling South Africa to post a strong first-innings total of 358 runs.

Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara stood out as Sri Lanka’s most effective bowler, recording impressive figures of 4/79.

At the time of writing this report, Sri Lanka batters have done a decent job and put the visitors in a comfortable position with the scoreboard reading 159 for 2 in 47.3 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews currently at the crease.

Both teams are in dire need of a victory in this Test match to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final. With South Africa already securing a dominant win in the first Test, they are determined to complete a series sweep now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kagiso Rabada
Lahiru Kumara
SA vs SL
World Test Championship

