Watch: Liton Das' excellent save near the ropes in Dominica

The Bangladesh fielder pulled off a special boundary save in the second T20I against West Indies.

The fielder ran across to the wide long-on region and ensured his team didn't concede what felt like a near certain six.

Bangladesh's rising wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das showcased his fielding brilliance in the second T20I of the series against the West Indies in Dominica on Sunday (July 3).

Das pulled off an excellent save near the ropes that helped Bangladesh avoid what looked like a near-certain six, with the ball seemingly on its way to colliding with the ropes straight.

But Das came in the way of it, adjusted to the moment and kept the ball inside the field, ensuring he limited the damage down to just two runs despite a well-timed shot towards long-on from West Indies' Brandon King.

It was a special piece of fielding from Liton Das, appreciated by the fans watching the fixture live and the commentators covering it behind the mic, with former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan feeling jubilant for the cricketer.

Liton Das' terrific boundary save

The excellent fielding act from Liton Das was on show at the halfway mark of the ninth over in the West Indies' first-innings. Facing Mustafizur Rahman from the over-the-wicket angle for the left-arm quick, King picked up the seamer's attempted slower cutter early and dispatched it towards the wide long-on region.

Placed in the traditional long-on position, Liton Das quickly sprinted across to his right and made a valiant dive to try and cover for the ball at the last moment. Earning rich dividends for his effort, the fielder had the ball sticking into his hands for what would've been a catch for the ages if not for the momentum carrying him towards the ropes.

Alert to the situation, Das swiftly adjusted with the flow and ensured he threw the ball back into the field without touching the boundary cushion. The fielder went across the ropes but not before he had made sure the damage was kept down only 2 runs.

Good Save from Young Man "Liton Das" out of great an Effort!

For Das, it would've been a moment all too pleasing, since the batter is known for his exploits behind and in front of the wicket. Seldom have fans noticed what a livewire could he be in the outfield.