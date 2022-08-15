Watch: Marcus Stoinis' gesture against Mohammad Hasnain; implies the bowler was chucking

Marcus Stoinis implied Mohammad Hasnain had just chucked his way past him in The Hundred men's competition.

Marcus Stoinis' claim came after Mohammad Hasnain had been cleared to resume playing duties by the ICC.

Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis has found himself in the midst of a controversy after alleging that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain was chucking during The Hundred men's encounter on Sunday (August 14).

Stoinis, playing for the Southern Brave side in England's new 100-ball domestic competition, was seen hand-gesturing his claim that Hasnain had chucked on the delivery that he got him out with.

The incident happened following the Aussie cricketer's dismissal in the match against the Oval Invincibles in London. Having just got out for 37 off 27 deliveries, Marcus Stoinis was visibly disappointed and could be seen gesturing towards his team's dressing room that he feels Hasnain had bent his elbow by more than the legally allowed degree.

If a bowler bends his elbow by more than 15 degrees, the delivery is considered illegal, as per ICC's rules and regulations. And since Hasnain has just overcome a sabbatical from the game for an illegal action, Stoinis couldn't help but feel he had been cheated upon by the bowler.

Marcus Stoinis claims Mohammad Hasnain still chucks

Marcus Stoinis got out caught off the first ball of the eleventh over in Brave's innings at The Oval. Attempting a big hit, the powerhitter could only splice the ball high in the air and was duly taken by opposition fielder Will Jacks, much to the delight of the Invincibles and their seamer Hasnain.

Stoinis began making the long walk back and reached near the Brave dugout when he unveiled a contentious gesture, clearly suggesting that he feels Hasnain had chucked for this delivery and that it should've been declared a no-ball.

In a clip going viral over Twitter, fans called out the Aussie cricketer for his claim, coming not too long after Hasnain had been allowed to resume bowling.

Really bad of @MStoinis to imply that Hasnain is chucking the ball. pic.twitter.com/GdX3wyN9fl — Haroon (@hazharoon) August 14, 2022



Stoinis, though, looked convinced he had spotted an illegal flex to the seamer's action and made it absolutely clear to his teammates in front of a packed crowd in London.

After undergoing extensive work on his bowling action, Hasnain had been cleared to resume playing duties at the domestic and international circuit by the ICC in June.