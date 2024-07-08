WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne sustains a severe blow on his unmentionables in T20 Blast

Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the unmentionables off Paul Walter’s bowling during the South Group game between Glamorgan and Essex in the T20 Blast 2024.

Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the unmentionables off Paul Walter’s bowling during the South Group game between Glamorgan and Essex in the T20 Blast 2024. Labuschagne was down immediately after the blow and was in obvious serious pain due to the area of this blow.

The bowler bowled a length delivery on the stumps, and Labuschagne went to work it on the on-side, but the bounce was slightly low on the ball. It went on to hit it straight to the batter, who immediately removed his gloves and checked it.

He was treated for at least five minutes to get some relief from the pain and get back on his feet. Labuschagne also had to change his box since the older one sustained a serious whack and was not reusable.

The bowler and the umpire also went to check on him since Labuschagne was down badly. It’s never easy to bear that pain, especially when a pacer’s delivery hits; eventually, Labuschagne was fine to continue after some time.

Marnus Labsuchagne has been hit in the most painful area 🤮



It took him five minutes to get back up from this 😬 pic.twitter.com/cI6lpUUiwA — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 7, 2024

Glamorgan defeated Essex by 26 runs in Cardiff

Talking about the game, Glamorgan registered a comprehensive 26-run victory over Essex in Cardiff. Batting first, Glamorgan posted 182/8 on the board, thanks to Colin Ingram’s fine knock of 47 runs in 28 deliveries, including two boundaries and three maximums.

Chris Cooke also played a decent 38-run knock in a mere 18 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes in the lower middle order. Marnus Labuschagne, coming at No.4, continued batting after this severe bash and scored vital 30 runs in just 26 balls, including one boundary and a maximum, to take Glamorgan to a good score in the first innings.

Later, their bowlers did a collective job, and Marnus Labuschagne bowled exceptionally well. Timm van der Gugten and Marnus Labuschagne snared three wickets each, while Mason Crane also dismissed two batters to hand Glamorgan their fourth win of the season.

Labuschagne’s all-round performance played a pivotal role in Glamorgan’s victory over Essex. Despite taking a nasty blow, he churned out a match-winning show with both bat and ball.

