WATCH: Matheesha Pathirana bowls two searing yorkers to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs

Matheesha Pathirana bowled two searing yorkers to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs in the space of three deliveries during the 13th game of IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It was a terrific display of fast bowling by ‘Baby Maling’ as he derailed DC’s innings, which was going well before his spell.

After winning the toss, DC elected to bat first on a pleasant batting track and got off to a marvellous start in Visakhapatnam. Their openers - David Warner and Prithvi Shaw - looked in great touch and provided stability from the top.

However, Matheesha Pathirana is having a terrific time in the game, and he took a wonderful catch to send David Warner back off Mustafizur Rahman’s bowling. However, DC were still going strong and looked set to post a massive total for CSK.

Chennai bowlers were looking out of options and desperately required quick wickets. Matheesha Pathirana, CSK’s death-overs specialist, was tasked to control DC batters.

Matheesha Pathirana takes two wickets in three balls to derail DC’s innings

Matheesha Pathirana came for his second spell in the 15th over of the innings and changed the flow of the game. He was in rhythm, and DC batters couldn’t do anything since Pathirana is impossible to play at his peak.

Firstly, Pathirana bowled a pinpoint yorker in the blockhole to Mitchell Marsh on the fourth delivery of the over, and the batter was beaten for pace since the speed of the delivery was 150.4 km/h. The ball also tailed slightly inward, and the stumps were shattered, with Marsh departing on 18.

Two balls later, Pathirana delivered another unplayable yorker to Tristan Stubbs at 149 km/h. The ball went on to crash the stumps before the batter could bring his bat down and had to depart on a two-ball duck.

Pathirana completely changed the game and brought CSK back with his world-class bowling and finished his spell with 3/31 to restrict DC to 191. Pathirana has blown hot and cold in the shortest format lately, and this spell must have given him the confidence to start performing again.

