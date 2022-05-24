Watch: Indian 'Paul Adams' Maya Sonawane dazzling it in Women's T20 Challenge

India has got its own version of Paul Adams in Maharashtra and Velocity wristspinner Maya Sonawane.

Making her Velocity debut, Maharashtra wristspinner Maya Sonawane mimics former South African wristspinner Paul Adams.

Remember Paul Adams? The former left-arm wristspinner, whose unique action caught the world by surprise and troubled many batters. Well, India has now got its own version of ex South African unorthodox bowler in Maya Sonawane.

Playing for team Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune, Sonawane has grabbed the fans' attention for her strange bowling action, evoking the memories of watching Adams in his heyday.

The 23-year-old wristspinner from Maharashtra was seen making her Velocity debut against Supernovas in the second game of the tournament in Pune on Tuesday (May 22), leaving those watching struck by the unique rotation of her arms, the Adams-like bent just before the delivery stride.

The only difference in appearance is the use of the right-arm in Maya Sonawane's bowling action, as opposed to the left-arm version of the same by Adams. The Maharashtra spinner also tends to dip a little more than the South African in her bowling action, and twist to the other side excecessively.

Meet women's cricket 'Paul Adams, Maya Sonawane

In her very first game of the Women's T20 Challenge, Maya Sonawane was seen bowling two overs for rather inefficient figures of 0/19. But it's not her returns but her approach to the crease and her bowling action that caught everyone's attention.

Even the commentators were left amazed by the unorthodoxy of her action as it nearly mimics that of ex South African wristspinner Paul Adams. While Sonawane uses her right arm to deliver the ball, Adams operated in the left-arm variety. Otherwise, the Maharashtra seems a perfect mirror image of the Proteas bowler.

Only 23, Maya Sonawane has risen through the ranks on the back of impressive domestic performances for Maharashtra in the List A and T20 format, as well as for India A in the 50-overs Challenger Trophy.

Through her stint with Velocity in the T20 Challenge, the youngster gets the chance to showcase her mettle against the world's best women's stars.