Watch: Smriti Mandhana plays lone hand with patient 34 against Supernovas

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 23-ball 34 in a failed run-chase of 164 against the Harmanpreet-led side in Match 1 of the T20 Challenge, 2022 in Pune on Monday.

Mandhana struck four boundaries during her 23-ball stay.

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of one of the teams in the T20 Challenge, struck a steady 23-ball 34, and added 63 runs combined in 7.2 overs with Hayley Matthews and Jemimah Rodrigues for the first two wickets respectively in a run-chase of 164 against the Supernovas on Monday.

The team faltered thereafter, with a dramatic 8/31 collapse within nine overs ending the innings at 114, resulting in a 49-run defeat.

The left-handed India opening batter struck four boundaries during her 23-ball stay, before being caught by Priya Punia off Pooja Vastrakar in the eighth over. It was Vastrakar’s second scalp of the evening, with the all-rounder returning 4/12 from four overs.

Earlier, Supernovas were bundled out for 163 in the allotted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 29), Harleen Deol (35 off 19) and Deandra Dottin (32 off 17) being the chief contributors.

Her team are up against Deepti Sharma’s side currently, and had posted 150/5 in the first innings after being put in to bat. A win will help them sail through to the final on Saturday, May 28.

Watch Mandhana’s innings here: