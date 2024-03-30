Watch: 21-year-old domestic Indian pacer bowls 156kph delivery on IPL debut

The rise of pacers, who can bowl around 150 km/h, in Indian cricket has been one of the most notable aspects in the last few years.

The rise of pacers, who can bowl around 150 km/h, in Indian cricket has been one of the most notable aspects in the last few years. Several young speedsters have shown their capabilities in the domestic arena, and the future looks bright.

Another such bowler was on display during the 11th match of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Mayank Yadav, the 21-year-old pacer from Delhi, impressed one and all with his high pace right from the first ball.

Mayank made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow and bowled with pace to unsettle PBKS batters. He hurried the batters with his speed and changed the direction of the game with his spell.

Mayank was too fast to handle for Punjab Kings, and despite trying so hard, PBKS batters couldn’t control him and kept losing their wickets one after another. His spell brought LSG back into the game and put them in the driver’s seat at home.

Mayank Yadav bowls 156kph delivery on IPL debut

Mayank Yadav cranked it up in his debut IPL spell and broke the record for the fastest delivery in IPL 2024. Previously, the record was held by the left-arm quick from South Africa, Nandre Burger, who bowled one at 153 km/h while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, Mayank Yadav wasted no time and bowled one at 156 km/h, the fastest of the season, to Shikhar Dhawan on the first ball of the 12th over. It was a back-of-a-length delivery, to which Shikhar Dhawan made room to cut but was beaten with pace, and the ball went flying into the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s gloves.

Overall, Mayank Yadav bowled a terrific spell of 3/27 and played a significant role in scripting a memorable comeback for the Lucknow Super Giants. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma.

All of them were beaten by pace and had no clue whatsoever of the shorter-length deliveries bowled into the body by Mayank Yadav. Mayank has been highly rated in the domestic circuit and has shown that he is worth the hype.

