Watch: Latest Mumbai Indians recruit bowls a carbon copy Malinga yorker in SA20

A latest Mumbai Indians (MI) recruit has taken the ongoing SA 2024 by storm with his lethal bowling. In 4 matches, the 29-year-old has bagged an impressive seven wickets. Knows for his Lasith Malinga-esque action, the pacer sent stumps cartwheeling on back-to-back deliveries to impress fans and Malinga himself, who was sitting in the dugout.

During a match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, Nuwan Thushara provided the breakthroughs in the fourth over of the Capitals’ run chase.

The right-arm pacer delivered a full-length ball that swung back sharply, crashing into the stumps and dismissing Rilee Rossouw for a three-ball duck. Subsequently, he claimed Colin Ackermann's wicket with another precise full-length delivery, which pitched and moved away, eluding the outside edge and toppling the off-stump. Malinga lit up with a bright smile in the dugout.

Mumbai Indians recruit bowls a carbon copy Malinga yorker

Thushara also got the scalp of Shane Dadswell for a golden duck with a perfectly executed yorker, concluding with impressive figures of 3/37 in his four overs. This outstanding all-around performance contributed to MI Cape Town's 34-run victory over Pretoria Capitals in the SA 20 clash on Thursday (February 1).

Thushara's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians will be extremely happy with his performance, especially with the IPL 2024 lined up next. The five-time champions secured the services of the Lasith Malinga clone for INR 4.8 crore after eclipsing Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bidding war at the IPL 2024 auction last year in Dubai.

Thushara will once again join forces with Malinga himself at the Mumbai Indians franchise where the veteran pacer is the bowling coach. The duo are currently associated at the MI Cape Town where Malinga serves as head coach.

