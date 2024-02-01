WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan replicates shots of these popular Indian stars in the U19 World Cup

He is currently the highest scorer in the tournament with 325 runs in just 4 matches at an impressive average of 81.25.

The India U-19 team are currently enjoying sublime form in the ongoing 2024 U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, remaining unbeaten so far in the tournament. The most successful team with five titles, India are also the defending champions (having won in the last edition in 2022) and are looking well on course to win it for a record sixth time.

And one youngster in the current team who has turned heads with his impeccable performances is domestic giant Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan.

He is currently the highest scorer in the tournament with 325 runs in just 4 matches at an impressive average of 81.25. Musheer, who has also slammed two centuries displayed a rich repertoire of strokes, at times replicating popular shots of India stars.

During India's last match against New Zealand U-19, Musheer hit a sensational 131 but it was his exceptional strokeplay that earned him praise and comparisons with former India captain MS Dhoni.

Musheer Khan replicates shots of these popular Indian stars

During Musheer's innings, a particularly eye-catching moment was a helicopter shot off the bowling of Mason Clarke, reminiscent of Dhoni's signature shot. The video of this shot quickly went viral on social media, drawing comparisons with the legendary Indian captain.

In the same match, he also emulated one of Sachin's iconic shots where he propelled the ball over the keeper for a boundary.

Earlier, the 18-year-old had scored 118 off 106 balls against Ireland U-19 last week. During the group stage match, Musheer channelized his inner Suryakumar Yadav to pick up the delivery from the off side and power it for a six over fine leg.

In a video uploaded by ICC on its YouTube channel, the young Indian batting sensation got candid and revealed his thought process and techniques while replicating shots of veteran Indian stars.

