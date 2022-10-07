Watch: Mitchell Starc takes unbelievable return catch on follow through

Mitchell Starc took an unbelievable catch off his own bowling during the second T20I versus West Indies at the Gabba.

Mitchell Starc took a thrilling reflex catch off his own bowling during the second T20I of the series against the West Indies in Brisbane on Friday (October 7).

The veteran left-arm made a super quick adjustment from his delivery stride and took a low catch to dismiss the tourists' in-form opening batter Kyle Mayers at the Gabba.

Trying to execute another of his tailing yorkers into the left-hander, Starc saw Mayers get underneath the ball and unveil a drive down the ground. The way the batter hit the ball, it felt that a boundary is on the cards.

What followed, however, left everyone stunned as Mitchell Starc showed tremendous reflexes in going down at the ball in a split second to grab the ball for a caught dismissal off his bowling.

Mitchell Starc's outstanding reflex caught & bowl

The exceptional catch was witnessed at the Gabba on the penultimate ball of the first over in the West Indies run-chase. Getting it to tail in late into the left-hander Mayers, Starc secured a reflex grab with the ball flying off the batter's willow.

It was a bullet-like shot, meant to hammer the boundary hoardings on a few bounces. Instead, it landed straight into the hands of Starc, who went down in almost no time to the ball and made an instant grab at it, ensuring a wicket for his side in a manner that no one anticipated.

Hitting the ball as well as he did, the last thing Mayers would've expected is to be dismissed and be left to do the long walk back. But that is exactly what transpired, with the left-hand batter getting undone by one of the most spectacular pieces of catching you will see.

Starc scoops up a classic caught and bowled to send Mayers packing! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xMUT394zob — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022



What made the catch even more special is how calm and relaxed Mitchell Starc was as he executed it to near perfection.

The only time the bowler didn't look in control of his grab was the millisecond his two hands almost collided with the ball, but he held it strong in his bowling arm, must to the disappointment and dismay of Mayers.