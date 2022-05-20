Watch: Moeen Ali smashes Yuzvendra Chahal for four that hits the sponsor car at Brabourne Stadium

A boundary off Moeen Ali's bat ended up hitting the stage on which a sponsor representative car was placed.

In red-hot form on the night, Moeen Ali dispatched Rajasthan Royals (RR) wristspinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a big shot that ended up hitting the sponsor representative car present at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 20) in IPL 2022.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-hander rejuvenated himself after a string of low scores earlier in the tournament and went on a boundary-hitting spree in his team's final league game against the Royals.

For one of these hits, the England batter found it in his radar against Chahal, a potential 'Purple Cap' holder for the season, and duly dispatched the veteran India and RR spinner for a four towards the wide long-off region.

Always a beast when the bowler errs beneath his arc, Moeen Ali got the shot to sail towards the ropes, before it bounced on its way to hitting the podium on which the sponsor car was placed.

Moeen Ali earns 5 lakh prize for hitting sponsor car

The amusing little incident is from the seventh over of CSK's first-innings batting effort at the old Brabourne Stadium. On a flat batting surface, Moeen Ali found his lost mojo and made some amends for his struggles previously in the tournament.

The batter got going with an assault against RR's two premier bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult, and now geared himself up for a one-on-one battle with Chahal.

Chahal, a smart customer, tried to keep the ball away from the left-hander's arc or at least deny him another big shot to the on-side by trying to bowl wide outside off.

But the delivery was still in Moeen's radar and played ideal fooder for a shot up and over the in-field towards the extra cover region.

Interestingly, the ball then bounced over the boundary holdings present at the stadium and went on to collide with the stage on which a sponsor representative car was placed.

For what it was worth, the shot also earned Moeen Ali a prize money of INR 5 lakhs from the sponsors.