WATCH: Mohammed Siraj shows terrific presence of mind; times his jump perfectly to grab a flying catch

Mohammed Siraj took a marvellous catch at the boundary to send back Nitish Kumar on the fourth delivery of the 15th over. The ball was travelling, but Siraj showed excellent presence of mind to grab it and help India get a massive wicket.

After winning the toss, India opted to field first on a tricky deck of New York, inviting the United States to bat first. The start was perfect for India, as the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was bang on target and picked two wickets in the opening over.

The other bowlers were also penetrative and didn’t let USA cut loose in the first half of the innings. However, once Nitish arrived, he was full of intent to up the ante and provide impetus to the innings in the second half of the innings.

He started hitting boundaries and rotated the strike well to keep the scoreboard moving and put some pressure on India’s bowlers. His wicket was necessary for the Men in Blue to avoid chasing a substantial score on that notorious deck.

Mohammed Siraj grabs a marvellous catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar

Arshdeep Singh returned for a fresh spell to help India find further breakthroughs. He bowled a short delivery slightly into Nitish’s body, and the batter shuffled to the leg-side region to access the leg-side region.

He pulled it from the middle of the bat, and the ball flew towards the square-leg region, patrolled by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was slightly ahead of the boundary and had to move a couple of steps back to settle for the catch.

However, the ball was still flying, and as the ball reached near him, Siraj timed his jump perfectly and grabbed it a few yards ahead of the boundary. While he was off-balance, Siraj made sure to hold the ball and also keep himself away from the ropes, showing terrific presence of mind.

It was a nice-judged skier from Mohammed Siraj, who has improved drastically as a fielder in the last year or so. It was a must-wicket for India because Nitish was hitting them well and could have helped the USA post a formidable first-innings score.

