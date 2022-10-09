Watch: Mohammed Siraj takes brilliant running catch; holds onto ball in fingertips

The Indian fast-bowler showcased his impressive fielding abilities in the back half of the South African first-innings batting effort.

Mohammed Siraj took a superb diving catch after running in from long-off following a miscued big hit from Heinrich Klaasen.

Mohammed Siraj showcased his fielding abilities with an impressive catch in the outfield during the penultimate game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Siraj took a brilliant running catch at the long-on, holding onto the grab with his fingertips just shy off the turf in Ranchi for the second one-dayer, helping dismiss the opposition's in-form wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.

As Klaasen miscued his attempted big hit against Indian wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj anticipated the ball flying in towards him in the deep with great precision and athleticism, going at the ball with brilliant speed to take a catch diving forward.

Not rated too highly for his fielding skills, it was a moment for Siraj to unveil his qualities as an outfielder. The fast bowler was quick to spot the ball in the air as it fell on him and then made a timely grab at it, securing the breakthrough just before it hands could touch the ground.

Mohammed Siraj's impressive running-in catch

Mohammed Siraj's moment in the field arrived off the final ball of the 38th over in the South African first-innings at Ranchi.

Facing Kuldeep, Klaasen went for an inside-out shot over extra cover against the turn. But the right-hander could only miscue his desired big hit towards the mid-on region.

Placed at long-on, Siraj had to quickly run at the ball. The fielder went on to make a brilliant grab and helped India dismiss the dangerous Klaasen when he just beginning to set his eyes on a long haul at 30 off 26 balls.

WHAT. A. CATCH! 👍 👍@mdsirajofficial takes a stunner to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. 👌 👌 #TeamIndia



The Indian fielder made a safe and sound feast of the catching opportunity, diving at the ball with precisive footwork before taking the catch a few inches off the turf to send the dangerous South African right-hander back.

The catch was part of a good day out for Mohammed Siraj on the field for India. The pacer delivered an early wicket of Quinton de Kock and then came back to get the breakthrough of a well-set Reeza Hendricks at No.3 when he was batting 74 off 76 balls.