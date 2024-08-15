Throwback: Morne Morkel's unplayable spell and aggression against Gautam Gambhir; Watch for more

An old clip of the battle between Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India, and Morne Morkel, the new bowling coach in Gambhir’s team, during their playing days from India’s tour of South Africa.

As the clip shows, Morkel bowls immaculate lines and lengths to Gambhir, who is clearly uncomfortable during his stay at the crease and misses almost every delivery. To trouble him further, the South African pacer bowls a flurry of short-length deliveries, including sharp bouncers, and Gambhir had no answer.

During his brutal spell, Morkel induces an edge via a rising bouncer, and the South Africans celebrate. However, the umpire remains unmoved, and Gambhir, who clearly gloved the ball, got a lifeline.

That didn’t end his troubles, though, as the southpaw continued struggling, and Morkel also had a few words to utter amidst a fiery spell. Morkel had his tail up, and the two exchanged eye contact, with the bowler trying to rile Gambhir to make his life arduous further and compel him to make mistakes.

Morne Morkel appointed as the bowling coach of India

This clip has generated traction since the news about Morne Morkel as the bowling coach broke. While the duo had an intense battle on the field, they have always shared a strong bond off the ground and worked closely as a player and coach in IPL.

Morkel played under Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and had ample success during their playing days. Then, both were at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in coaching capacities, with Gambhir being the mentor and Morkel as the fast bowling coach,

The duo have reunited in the Indian setup and work together again. Needless to say, it was Gambhir who wanted Morkel under his coaching team since he knows Morkel’s modus operandi well.

The two have had massive success whenever they have come together and hope to replicate the same for India. Morkel’s contract starts on September 1, and his first major assignment will be the Test series between India and Bangladesh.

