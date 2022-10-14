Watch: MS Dhoni practices at the JSCA; fans wonder if it's for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni was seen batting in a clip at the JSCA nets in Ranchi ahead of the IPL 2023 where he is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings.

After struggling with the bat in IPL 2022, MS Dhoni became the first CSK batter to hit the nets in preparations for the IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni was seen giving the ball a tonk in a net session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) ground in Ranchi.

In what is being taken as an indication that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper could be playing the IPL 2023, he seems to have begun his preparations for the next year's marquee T20 event.

Wearing Jharkand's domestic T20 jersey at the sidelines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, India's National T20 Championship, the great wicketkeeper-batter was seen facing net bowlers, with focus on defending the ball nicely and rebuilding rhythm with the bat in hand.

Dhoni, the former India skipper, who plays no other form of competitive cricket other than the IPL, last turned out on the field in May near the conclusion of CSK's disappointing league-stage exit. The batter had another indifferent season, carrying a strike-rate of only 123.40 over 13 innings for his 232 runs.

Forever a pragmatic figure, MS Dhoni must have recognised the need for him to pull up his socks with the bat and has thus kicked off his preparations for the IPL 2023 early, having suggested last season that he would love to end his playing career on a high in front of CSK's passionate fans in Chennai.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, MS Dhoni can be seen gradually picking up intensity in practice prior to the IPL 2023 where he'll be leading the Chennai Super Kings again and vying for their fifth IPL title in what could well be his final assignment in competitive cricket.

MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA 💛🤩 pic.twitter.com/Vjq7mQw2zQ — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) October 14, 2022



Dhoni had given up CSK's captaincy duties ahead of IPL 2022 in an unexpected turn of events that saw Ravindra Jadeja take over the side.

However, he returned to the helm of affairs only after eight games as Jadeja relinquished his post, feeling that the captaincy burden is affecting his allround game.

That, however, didn't change CSK's fortunes on the park. Struggling to paper over their flaws in both departments of the game, they finished seventh in the ten-team league table after just four wins from fourteen IPL 2022 matches.