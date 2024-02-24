WATCH: Mumbai Indians legend pulls off a stunning catch in PSL 2024

He turned back the clock once again with his amazing fielding skills.

A former Mumbai Indians (MI) legend turned back the clock with a fantastic effort in the field during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL9). Considered as one of the greatest fielders of his generation, he once again stunned everyone with his fantastic fielding skills.

During a match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, former MI star Kieron Pollard grabbed a stunner to remove the dangerous-looking Jahandad Khan (12) off Tabraiz Shamsi's delivery.

The West Indies all-rounder almost instinctively flicked out his right hand and strangely enough the ball got stuck. He then flicked the ball in the air before going over the rope, then came back inside in order to complete a spectacular catch.

WATCH: Mumbai Indians legend pulls off a stunning catch

Kieron Pollard's heroics not only helped the Karachi Kings send the dangerous Jahandad Khan back to the pavilion, but soon after Shai Hope and Sikandar Raza were also dismissed. From 90/3, Lahore Qalandars were reduced to 121/6 and it was all because of Pollard’s athleticism. However, as it turned out, his fielding skills weren’t enough for the Kings to take control of the match as the Qalandars managed to post a score of 175 for 6.

Sahibzada Farhan and George Linde struck 54 runs off the last 26 balls to ensure the Lahore Qalandars ended the inning on a high. Farhan carried his bat with a 45-ball 72, while Linde hit 26 off 13 balls.

Lahore have been struggling big time in this PSL season after losing three back-to-back matches in their home ground but so far the Kings are on top of the Qalandars, taking wickets at regular intervals.

