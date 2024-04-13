WATCH: Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee hits stunning off-side helicopter shot; smashes six sixes in an over

He becomes only the third cricketer to hit six sixes in a T20I match.

Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee has now joined an elite T20 list, comprising the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard following his magnanimous feat of slamming six sixes in an over.

The Nepal big-hitting finisher entered the record books as only the third cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I game, achieving the feat in the last over against Qatar in the ongoing ACC Men's Premier Cup match earlier today (April 13).

Starting with a score of 28 off 15 balls at the beginning of the over when the Nepal scoreboard read 174 for 7, Airee smashed medium pacer Kamran Khan for sixes off each delivery. He finished unbeaten on 64 off 21 balls while striking at a rate of 304.76 and propelled Nepal to 210 for 7.

Incidentally, they had already beaten Malaysia by five wickets in the opening match on Friday (April 12).

WATCH: Dipendra Singh Airee slams six sixes in one over

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Airee hit six sixes on consecutive balls. Last year, during their Asian Games match against Mongolia, Airee hit six consecutive maximums but it was spread across two overs. He also smashed the fastest fifty in T20Is in nine balls, breaking Yuvraj Singh's record of 12 deliveries.

That match also saw Nepal posting a world-record score of 314 for 3 before bundling out the opponent for 41.

In the 50-overs format, Herschelle Gibbs and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra have achieved similar feats.

Airee's outstanding form is a significant advantage for Nepal as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which is less than 50 days away. Nepal is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands for this highly anticipated tournament.

