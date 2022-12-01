Watch: Nicholas Pooran smashes Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in an over in T10 game

The West Indies left-hander went after the Bangladeshi left-arm spinner, hammering him for 30 runs in a single over during an Abu Dhabi T10 match.

Reeling from the disappointment of an early exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, which preceded his resignation as West Indies white-ball skipper, Nicholas Pooran unleashed his wrath in a T10 game against Shakib Al Hasan.

Pooran vented out his frustration with an exhibition of his undoubted powerhitting ability, absolutely smashing the premier Bangladeshi allrounder for five sixes in an over.

Playing for Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022, the aggressive left-hander went after the Bangla Tigers left-arm spinner, giving him brutal treatment on his way to five maximums off an over.

Facing his favourable match-up, with the ball turning into the left-hander, Nicholas Pooran hammered Shakib on all but one ball of the fifth over of the Gladiators' run-chase, as they strived to overhaul Tigers' 108/7 in the allotted 10 overs.

Pooran smashes Shakib in Abu Dhabi T10

Already set on 26 not out off 11 deliveries, having taken Gladiators to 66 without a wicket on the board alongside his opening partner Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran exercised his domination over Shakib, who began from over-the-wicket angle for the left-arm spinner.

The choice of angle of operation was questionable since it only made it easier for Pooran to line-up Shakib, who then committed an even bigger error by bowling near the arc of the batter. Duly, Pooran went to the square leg and mid-wicket region for a pair of maximums that put Shakib under extreme pressure right at the start of the over.

Watch: 'Don't think any other player can hit me for sixes like that' - Haris Rauf praises Virat Kohli

Pooran then hammered Shakib down the ground and forced him to change the angle. Shakib tried to york Pooran from wide of the crease and succeeded immediately to. But then Pooran comeback to hammer him towards mid-wicket, before going down the ground for a two more maximums in an over that fetched Gladiators 30 runs and basically ended the contest right there.

Pooran hits 5 Sixes to Shakib in 1 over 💥 Dear Karachi Kings go for this young man in PSL8 💙@nicholas_47 @KarachiKingsARYpic.twitter.com/FqJlWZV0gl — Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) November 30, 2022



Pooran finished off with an unbeaten 50 off just 16 balls in the run-chase where his opening partner Cadmore also struck a freeflowing fifty and ensured that the Gladiators reached home with their ten wickets intact and nearly four overs still left in the proceedings.