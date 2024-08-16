Old Virat Kohli video goes viral about fighting tough times; Watch video

Kohli's aggression and never-give-up attitude which he emanates on the field is what makes him different from the rest.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has heralded a reputation for being a fighter. His aggression and never-give-up attitude which he emanates on the field is what makes him different from the rest.

However, despite enjoying an illustrious career, he went through a rough patch, both on and off the field between November 2019 and September 2022.

The dynamic right-hander suffered a century drought in international cricket, which was highly unusual for a player of his calibre. This period was marked by frequent starts but few conversions into big scores.

Not only that, the pressures of captaincy during this phase were significant and it eventually got to Kohli, as he stepped down from India captaincy across all formats by the end of 2021 and later from RCB's captaincy as well.

There were reports that suggested that the additional responsibilities impacted Kohli's batting performance.

A video is now circulating online in which Kohli discusses how he has managed to navigate through challenging periods in his life.

Kohli said in the video which was recorded during a podcast,

"How you react to the times when you are not feeling great and how you ride that wave and accept things the way they are. It's a very delicate thing to do when you know you're not doing well and you feel like you don't want to work, you don't want to go to practice, you don't want to work hard in the gym. But you feel like as an individual, you're respecting all phases of life, and even in your worst times, you are committed to do the hard work, and it's not based on success. That, to me, is the real game here, because that is eventually God's test. This is how I look at it and if you're not up to the test then you are basically not being grateful and not being loyal to the opportunity that's been given to you."

