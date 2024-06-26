WATCH: England pacer concedes 43 runs in one over, second-highest in first-class cricket

This is also the most expensive over in Championship history.

During a match between Sussex and Leicestershire in the ongoing Vitality County Championship, a star England bowler ended up conceding a staggering 43 runs in one over.

The bowler was English quick Ollie Robinson, who was taken to the cleaners by Louis Kimber as he slammed six fours and two sixes. However, Robinson also bowled three no-balls, each of which was smashed for a boundary. Kimber also managed to sneak in a single in the eye-watering expensive nine-ball over.

Incidentally, this is also the second-most runs leaked in one over in the history of first-class cricket.

New Zealand cricketer Robert Vance ranks first in this unwanted list when he gave away 77 runs while former English cricketer Alex Tudor follows Robinson in third place for conceding 38 runs.

Ollie Robinson registers unwanted record for the costliest over in Championship history

Earlier this week, England spinner Shoaib Bashir, currently on loan at Worcestershire from Somerset, conceded 38 runs in a single over against Surrey with Dan Lawrence smashing five sixes.

In the process, Bashir matched the record for the most expensive over in Championship history, equaling the 38 runs Alex Tudor gave away when Surrey faced Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford in '98, where a young Andrew Flintoff scored 34 of those runs.

However, Robinson now holds the record alone after being dismantled by Leicestershire's Kimber, who scored a century off 62 balls during the onslaught, starting the over at 72 not out from 56 deliveries.

Robinson hopes to play a crucial role for England's men's Test side this summer, especially following the retirement of veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson.

Both Robinson and Bashir might be part of England's XI for the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's, starting on July 10.

