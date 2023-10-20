WATCH: Pakistan fan stopped by cop for chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

A cricket enthusiast at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, donned in a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be observed engaging in a discussion with a police officer in the video.

A video has surfaced online, alleging that a police officer in Bengaluru prevented a fan from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during the 2023 ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia.

In the video clip, a cricket enthusiast at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, donned in a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be observed engaging in a discussion with a police officer regarding his ability to cheer for his team. In response, the officer asserted that proclaiming 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is acceptable, while exclaiming 'Pakistan Zindabad' is not deemed appropriate.

“Why not? I have come from Pakistan, Pakistan is playing, what else should I say?” the fan quizzed the cop.

The Pakistani supporter proceeded to retrieve his mobile phone and requested the officer to state on video that he was prohibited from uttering 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

During their two warm-up and World Cup matches in Hyderabad, the Pakistan cricket team garnered substantial backing.

Pakistan received a warm-welcome on their arrival in India for World Cup

The support was particularly conspicuous during the momentous six-wicket victory led by Babar Azam's team over Sri Lanka, an achievement that involved them chasing down the highest total in World Cup history.

Footage of fans responding with chants of 'Pakistan Jeetega' in reply to the DJ's inquiry, 'Jeetega bhai jeetega,' at the venue circulated widely on social media platforms.

Even Babar expressed his pleasant surprise at the experience, with social media users lauding the Hyderabad audience for their spirited demeanor. Others encouraged venues across India where Pakistan is scheduled to play to emulate this welcoming atmosphere.

Upon their arrival in India for the tournament last month, the Pakistan team was greeted with great warmth, an event that their players joyfully shared on social media.

Pakistani Cricket fan, who has come to Support his Team, not being allowed to Cheer for his team by saying Pakistan Zindabad. India is not fit to host any multinational Tournament pic.twitter.com/hKoWtRNQ9c — Joy (@Joydas) October 20, 2023

