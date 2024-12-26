News
Kamran Ghulam abuses Kagiso Rabada during SA vs PAK Test
WATCH
December 26, 2024 - 8:12 pm

KG vs KG: Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Abuses Proteas Pacer Kagiso Rabada in a Heated Exchange During SA vs PAK One-Off Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Incidentally, Ghulam was already struggling to survive against the South African pacer’s lethal deliveries.

Kamran Ghulam abuses Kagiso Rabada during SA vs PAK Test

Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam couldn’t control his emotions and ended up hurling expletives at Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada during the ongoing SA vs PAK one-off Test.

The incident occurred when Ghulam halted Rabada mid-delivery due to a problem with the sight screen. As wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne ran in to have a chat, a heated exchange took place between the players. In a video that has now gone increasingly viral on social media, Ghulam can be heard saying ‘F**k You’ to both players.

Incidentally, Ghulam was already struggling to survive against the South African pacer’s lethal deliveries. Rabada’s consistent pace and accuracy appeared to unsettle the Pakistani batter but Ghulam’s reaction escalated the tension.

The exchange of words between the players highlighted the intensity of the competition.

Check the video of the incident below.

Notably, the SA vs PAK Test match hold significance as the Proteas aim to seal their first-ever berth in World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

ALSO READ: Ponting Slams Kohli for Shoulder Barging Teenager; Internet Reminds Him of His Face-Off With 17-Year-Old Harbhajan

The KG vs KG battle

After a brief exchange between the umpires, play resumed, though the atmosphere remained tense.

Rabada, unfazed by the interruption, unleashed a fiery spell that kept Ghulam under constant pressure. One particular delivery saw Ghulam uncertainly poke at the ball, missing it entirely. Rabada responded with a wry smile as he advanced towards the batter, prompting Ghulam to reply with a similar gesture, much to the crowd’s amusement.

The contest intensified when Ghulam edged a fuller delivery from Rabada, only for Marco Jansen at gully to drop a difficult catch as the Centurion crowd collectively groaned at the missed chance. Capitalising on the lifeline, Ghulam reached his half-century shortly thereafter. He celebrated the milestone with a raised bat and a playful flex of his biceps. He was later dismissed by Dane Paterson.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kagiso Rabada
kamran ghulam
SA vs PAK

