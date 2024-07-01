WATCH: Pooja Vastrakar makes a mess of an easy catch; fails to grab it even in two attempts

Pooja Vastrakar dropped a sitter to give Nadine de Klerk a chance on the fourth delivery of the 153rd over during South Africa’s second innings.

Pooja Vastrakar dropped a sitter to give Nadine de Klerk a chance on the fourth delivery of the 153rd over during South Africa’s second innings. It should have been taken on the first attempt, but Pooja made a mess of it, and Renuka Thakur, who came close to grab it, couldn’t hold it, either.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line to Nadine de Klerk, who played a lofted drive down the ground. However, the ball could only hit the toe-end of her bat and went high in the air straight to mid-off, patrolled by Vastrakar.

She came running in and tried to catch it with a reverse cup but couldn’t hold it, and the ball ballooned out of her hands. However, Pooja again went to take it on the second attempt but again failed to do so since she was going ahead in the catch.

Also Read: Indian team stuck in Barbados after World Cup win due to hurricane scare

As the ball was going down, Renuka Thakur tried to grab it but was slightly too far from the ball and couldn’t complete the catch. Pooja made a mockery of an easy catch to give Nadine a lifeline, and the whole catching event turned into a comedy since Pooja never looked comfortable during the catch and went to grab it with a faulty technique.

India win the only Test by ten wickets in Chennai

Talking about the game, India registered a ten-wicket victory over South Africa in the only Test. While the margin makes the defeat look easy, South Africa made India toil for this victory by batting exceptionally well in the second innings on the back of a few quality knocks.

Telegram Group Join Now

India registered a massive 603/6 in their first innings and all-out South Africa on a paltry 266 to grip the match and end the proceedings in a hurry. However, South Africa amassed a whopping 373 while following on in the second innings, thanks to marvellous centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luss, while Nadine de Klerk also compiled a brilliant 61.

Their knocks ensured India had to re-bat, even though the target wasn’t big. The Indian side completed the chase within 9.2 overs without losing any wickets.

Sneh Rana won the Player of the Match award for her 10-wicket haul. She took eight wickets in the first innings and two in the second dig.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.