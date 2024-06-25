WATCH: Comedy of errors! Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai involved in chaotic running against Bangladesh

A comedy of errors unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 16th over in the first innings during the final league stage game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

A comedy of errors unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 16th over in the first innings during the final league stage game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman bowled a slower delivery on the shorter side of the pitch to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who cut it to backward point and ran for a single immediately.

However, the non-striker, Azmatullah Omarzai, wasn’t sure to go for a risky single since the ball went straight to the fielder but took a few steps ahead. As Gurbaz saw him hesitating, he quickly returned to his crease, but Azmatullah had already picked pace and went to the same end.

The fielder attempted a throw on the striker’s end, where both batters were present and missed his mark, and the two Afghani batters now started running to the other end to make things more complicated. Gurbaz shouted at Azmatullah, asking him to stay, and somehow reached the bowler’s end to complete a solitary run after making a mess.

Shakib Al Hasan didn’t enjoy the carelessness of his fielders and was fuming for missing an easy run-out opportunity, where Bangladesh had multiple attempts. Gurbaz wasn’t pleased with his partner, either, and angrily lifted his bat, showing his frustration at the mixup in the middle.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh - a match high on emotions

The final game of the league stage was vital for as many as three teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia. All three had a chance to make it to the next round, so the drama was intense, and the pressure was more than ever.

The emotions run high in such games, especially when it goes deep and turns the tide on every ball. The missed opportunities, frustration with making errors and nerve-wracking moments combined to create mayhem, and the pressure were palpable on both sides.

Such games test players’ temperament and ability to remain calm and execute under pressure. A small bluff can undo all the hard work, which leads to nervous moments, forcing mistakes.

Everything is at stake in ICC events, and those capable of holding their nerves can prevail only. Afghanistan showed true character and booked a seat in the semifinal, knocking out Bangladesh and Australia.

