Watch: Rahul Dravid approaches Virat Kohli to console him after semi-final failure

Rahul Dravid came to console Virat Kohli after he endured another low score in a big clash against England.

Rahul Dravid came to console Virat Kohli after he endured another low score in a big clash against England. Kohli was sitting dejected alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, probably rewinding that dismissal in his mind.

As Kohli was sitting, Dravid came and tapped on his legs in a way consoling him, trying to convey that anything can happen in cricket. Kohli just had eye contact with Dravid and again started looking below with a vivid sadness covering his face.

Maybe Dravid didn’t want Kohli to lose the enthusiasm and positive energy he brings to the dressing room due to the way he got out in a crunch game when India needed a flying start from him. Kohli is generally pumped up and boosts the confidence of his teammates by keeping the environment light and doing his cheerful antics, but his mode of dismissals might have been getting out of hand now, making him low-spirited.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli cleaned up cheaply by RCB teammate in T20 World Cup semi-final

It was a nice gesture from Dravid, who is in the final phase of his tenure as the coach of the Indian team. He knows the value of Kohli and backs him to regain his lost touch to start winning matches for his team again.

Hota hai chalta hai Kohli bhai Final me Runs ayenge don’t worry. Nice gesture by Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/c9KEntNcur — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) June 27, 2024

Virat Kohli’s rough patch continues in the T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli is having a T20 World Cup campaign to forget, for he has not looked anywhere close to his best with the bat. He has 75 runs at an abysmal average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 100 in seven outings, with the best score of a mere 37.

Kohli has registered five single-digit scores in seven attempts, and his style of dismissals has been weird. His job has been to provide impetus to the innings from the top, and to do so, Kohli has played uncharacteristic shots, leading to ugly dismissals.

Even against England, Kohli went for a wild slog against Reece Topley to lose his wicket. Maybe he can’t adapt himself to the demands of the team, which has led to his downfall.

Still, Kohli has kept the intent going, which is commendable. Usually, a player of his stature would shift back to his original game, which has fetched him ample success, but Kohli always puts his team ahead and is ready to come out of his comfort zone.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.