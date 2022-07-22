Watch: Rahul Dravid calls up unknown left-arm spinner to fill in for injured Jadeja at India nets

Meticulous with his planning and preparations, Rahul Dravid asked for a local left-arm spinner to come into India nets.

Head coach Rahul Dravid asked a local net bowler in Trinidad to fill in for injured allrounder Ravindra Jadeja at India's first practice session on the tour of the Caribbean this Thursday (July 21). The session had to be held at the indoor facility available at the Queen's Park Oval due to bad weather and rain.

With Jadeja currently resting a niggle in his left knee, the team management in discussion with the medical staff has decided to give one of their key allrounders rest from the ODI series that kicks off the tour.

Given the injury scare and shortage of alt spinners offering the left-arm challenge, Dravid decided to call up a local left-arm tweaker into the India nets and enable adequate practise for his batters ahead of the opening one-dayer versus the Calypso Kings on Friday (July 22).

An uncapped bowler going by the name Amir Ali was called into the indoor India net session by Rahul Dravid to mimic the challenge of facing Jadeja for Indian batters.

Aged only 20, Ali had the moment of his lifetime, getting the chance to bowl to a set of Indian batters and learning the trade through discussions with Dravid, a legendary figure of the game.

Dravid was seen having continuous chats with Ali and other local net bowlers that arrived for the indoor net session, with the former India skipper giving them tips on how to improve on their skill and overall game.

Ali spoke glowingly about his experience of bowling to top-class players and the chance to interact with one of the biggest names in world cricket.

"It was a great experience bowling to an international batsman. I learned a lot, and coach Rahul Dravid gave some good input. It is stepping stone in my career and it was a great experience," he told Vimal Kumar, a senior sports journalist.

In Ali, Dravid would've hoped to replicate facing West Indies' first-choice limited-overs spinner Akeal Hosein ahead of the ODIs and the T20I series versus the hosts.