Watch: "Don't really know what's that", Rahul Dravid's funny response on England's 'BazBall'

The Indian head coach came up with a witty response to a query revolving around England's newfound approach to batting.

The former India skipper fronted up to press after the team's painstaking loss in the Edgbaston Test.

Having been at the receiving of a mauling that saw England coast to a record 378-run target in the final innings of the Edgbaston Test was not enough to rob India head coach Rahul Dravid of his innate humour.

The former India captain came up an interesting response when asked to talk about England's newfound 'BazBall' approach, with the three lions going on an all-out attack against the opposition bowlers and constantly putting them under pressure.

England have been upholding this method since the start of the summer, with two aggressive characters in skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum combining forces to lead to a paradigm shift in the way the team plays the Test format.

With the hosts taking less than 77 overs to ramp home to a huge target in Birmingham, it was imminent that Rahul Dravid would face up to queries on the 'BazBall' way of playing.

Rahul Dravid's take on England's 'BazBall' approach

Facing questions from left, right and center after India's painstaking defeat that crushed their dreams of securing a first Test series win in England since 2007, Rahul Dravid was visibly disappointed. And to add salt to his wounds, hosts of journalists peppered him bouncers on the whole 'BazBall' thing.

One of the journalists asked Dravid directly: "people are talking a lot about Bazball. Some say this will change cricket entirely. As a coach what is your take on Bazball."

A forever calming influence, though, Dravid didn't lose his smile and humour to the query and responded: "Don't really know what's that", leaving the entire room into splits.

Dravid did give an elaborated response on England's approach, though. "I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good. They have been really good at chasing. That chasing is not easy in fourth innings in England," he said.

The legendary cricketer mentioned much of what approach teams take onto the field depends on the kind of form their players are in.

"Whatever brand of cricket one wants to play, it depends a lot of the players and the kind of form they are in presently. When the players are in good form, your obviously play a more positive game, like we did in that innings where Pant and Jadeja were batting," Dravid added.