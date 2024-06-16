Watch: Rahul Dravid's inspirational speech in the Canadian dressing room after India vs Canada washout

While the rain played spoilsport during the India and Canada game in Florida, Rahul Dravid made sure to reach Canada’s dressing room to share a few words of wisdom.

While the rain played spoilsport during the India and Canada game in Florida, Rahul Dravid made sure to reach Canada’s dressing room to share a few words of wisdom. He autographed a few shirts and gave a speech, acknowledging the efforts of the Canadian players and the culture they brought into the tournament.

The Canadian staff also presented a shirt with all the main players signing on it, and Dravid cheerfully accepted it. That followed with a speech, inspiring the players who wish to continue improving and excel in the field they are in.

“Just want to acknowledge and really appreciate the fantastic contribution that you guys have to this tournament. I think all of us recognise the struggles and the challenges that all of you have to do to be able to play this short. It’s not easy; I understand that having played actually as a cricketer in Scotland way back, I think, in 2003. So, I know what the struggle is like for an associate country.” “So you guys honestly are a great inspiration for us to show us that we love the game (and)truly the kind of sacrifices you guys are willing to make to play this tournament. All I will say is that keep taking it forward. You guys are inspiring. Not only other people, but I’m sure you are inspiring young boys and girls in your own countries. To be able to play the sport, I think it’s great for the world. So, thank you so much.”

Canada ends the campaign with three points

While Canada have played some good cricket throughout the competition, they could only win a solitary game against Ireland. Still, they were competitive and never outplayed by any opponent despite taking on some of the best teams in their group.

They defeated Ireland, a Test-playing nation, by 12 runs and showed terrific game throughout. Their skills came to the fore in a tournament against the best in the world.

While they couldn’t win the game, the Canadian side showed they have a good base to build on. No wonder Rahul Dravid was full of praise for them.

Canada will take away a lot of memories from this tournament. They will only get better and stronger from here on.

