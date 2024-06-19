WATCH: Rahul Tripathi's gorgeous strokeplay lights up Maharashtra Premier League

Rahul Tripathi lit up the Maharashtra Premier League with his gorgeous shots during the match between Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals yesterday.

Rahul Tripathi lit up the Maharashtra Premier League with his gorgeous shots during the match between Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals yesterday. He unfurled his range and scored 17 runs from the opening over by Nikhil Kadam.

Tripathi started the carnage with a beautiful cover drive off a fuller-length delivery by giving himself some room and piercing the gap between the fielders in the cover region. His timing was pristine, and the ball hit the middle of the willow, and the ball raced away to the boundary in a flash.

Then, Tripathi played a square cut off a short ball, as the bowler went for overcorrection after going for a boundary off a full-length delivery. The batter made some room and square cut it precisely in the gap away from the deep backward point, who had no chance of stopping the ball.

Finally, Rahul brought a lofted aerial drive over the long-off region for a maximum. This ball was again in the slot, and Tripathi didn’t overhit it; he just timed it well enough to power it over the vacant long-off region to provide early impetus to the innings and show his range of shots.

Rahul Tripathi’s efforts in vain; Kolhapur Tuskers lose by two runs

Rahul Tripathi played a counterattacking knock of 64 runs in 26 balls, including six boundaries and five maximums in a 110-run chase in nine overs. He was unstoppable for most part of his innings and kept Kolhapur Tuskers in the chase till the final over.

However, he couldn’t take his team over the line, for Tripathi got out on the first ball of the last set to bring Raigad Royals back into the game. Later, his team, who required only seven runs in the final six deliveries, fell short by two runs, and Tripathi’s knock went in vain.

Tripathi found his lost touch in the final few matches of IPL 2024 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has continued his fine work in the MPL by scoring runs consistently.

Rahul is currently the fifth-leading run-scorer in the competition with 292 runs at an average of 48.66 and a strike rate of 198.63 in seven matches. He also has two fifties this season.

