WATCH: KKR's Ramandeep Singh smashes 5 Sixes in final over of Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup

In the Sher-E-Punjab tournament, Ramandeep Singh hit five consecutive sixes off Sahil Khan in the 13th over of the game between JK Super Strikers and Trident Stallions. Ramandeep unleashed carnage and was unstoppable, providing a terrific finish to the innings.

Firstly, Sahil bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, and Ramandeep awaited it, positioning himself to play the shot. He used all his power in the shot and dispatched over the deep midwicket region for a maximum.

Then, the bowler went for overcorrection and bowled one into the slot, again a slower one, and Ramandeep hit it over the bowler’s head for the second consecutive six. For the third maximum, the batter again swung his bat towards the midwicket off a length delivery and hit it neatly to clear the ropes.

Ramandeep didn’t stop here; Sahil tried a short delivery again, but the batter positioned himself and whacked it over the deep square leg region for the fourth consecutive maximum. Ramandeep capped off the innings with another six wide of the long-on region against another length delivery that sat brilliantly on his willow to take 34 runs from the over.

Ramandeep Singh’s innings in vain as JK Super Strikers clinch a thriller

Ramandeep Singh, who amassed 46 runs in 21 balls with the help of two boundaries and seven maximums, ended on the wrong side, for JK Super Strikers chased the total with a ball to spare. His terrific knock wasn’t enough on the day because the opponent batted brilliantly to chase a relatively big total.

For JK Super Strikers, Kartik Sharma top-scored 58 runs in 34 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums. Sanvir Singh and Shahbaz Singh Sandhu also chipped in with useful contributions to take their side through.

Still, Ramandeep was the best batter of the match, showing his superior skillsets in the lower middle order. He enjoyed a decent season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 and has carried his form in this local tournament.

Ramandeep will be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2025 auction. His skillsets are rare, which might help him fetch a whopping sum.

