WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi takes a flying Jonty Rhodes-esque catch at backward point

Ravi Bishnoi took an outstanding catch while leaping in the air to send back Brian Bennett on the first delivery of the fourth over in the third T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi took an outstanding catch while leaping in the air to send back Brian Bennett on the first delivery of the fourth over in the third T20I. The catch was so good that users compared it with Jonty Rhodes since he has also taken such stunners during his playing days.

Avesh Khan bowled a back of a length delivery outside the off-stump line, giving ample room to the batter to free his arms. Bennett pounced on it and cut it ferociously towards the backward point region, and the ball was travelling quickly and high above Ravi Bishnoi.

However, he timed his jump perfectly and went with both hands for the catch, grabbing it neatly while airborne. While coming down, Bishnoi ensured the ball didn’t balloon out of his hands and held it tightly to complete a screamer, sending a dangerous Brian Bennett back.

Even the camera pointed towards the fence, thinking it was going to the boundary, but Bishnoi came in between. The ball was travelling so quickly, but the fielder showed terrific game awareness to try it with both hands rather than throwing one hand at it.

India defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I

Meanwhile, India churned out another terrific performance to win the third T20I and grab a 2-1 lead into the series, winning two games in a row. Batting first, India posted 182/4 on the board - thanks to a brilliant fifty by the captain Shubman Gill (66), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (49) also made vital contributions to take India to a big first-innings total.

In reply, Zimbabwe fought back amazingly, accumulating 159/6 and falling short by 23 runs only. They didn’t have a solid start to the innings, for they lost five wickets in 39 runs in the seventh over.

However, Dion Myers (65) and Clive Madande (37) stabilised the innings, ensuring Zimbabwe don’t remain too behind in the chase. Later, Wellington Masakadza (18) also chipped in with a small cameo, but these efforts weren’t enough to avoid another defeat for Zimbabwe.

The fourth match of the series will take place on Saturday (July 13). While India will target an unassailable lead, Zimbabwe will eye redemption to stay alive in the rubber.

