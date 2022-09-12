Watch: Richa Ghosh's brilliant stumping helps India dismiss the threatening Danni Wyatt

Richa Ghosh showcased her keeping brilliance in the first T20I against England in Durham.

Richa Ghosh was at her very best in the opening T20I of the England-India series in Chester Le Street.

Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh showcased her brilliance with the gloves once again on Saturday (September 10). Ghosh pulled off an excellent stumping in the first T20I versus England in Durham to help dismiss the dangerous opening batter Danni Wyatt.

She got Wyatt out of the bowling off spinner Sneh Rana, who made a quick adjustment to the batter's attempt at hitting down the ground and sent a leg-side wide to enable the stumping act.

The young keeper then played her part exceedingly well in dismissing the threatening Wyatt, who was batting on 24 off 16 at the time and had stitched a terrific opening stand of 60 runs with her top-order partner Sophia Dunkley.

Richa Ghosh made a seamless grab at the ball and backed it up with a valiant dive at the stumps to complete the dismissal and secure a much-needed breakthrough for the Indian side.

Richa Ghosh's excellent stumping

The thrilling stumping act was in the seventh over of the England run-chase. Defending a measly score of 132/7, India desperately needed wicket with Wyatt and Dunkley taking the score to 60 for 0 inside the field-restriction phase. Providing that wicket was Rana-Ghosh duo, who combined wonderfully to trigger the downfall of Wyatt.

Rana spotted Wyatt's attempted big hit early and sent one down the leg-side. Even though it was set to be a wide, Rana didn't want to miss the opportunity to get the dangerous batter out with the help of her keeping partner.

In her part of the act, Richa Ghosh made a terrific grab of the ball, before resurrecting her ground towards the stumps with a seamless dive and inflicted the stumping.

The Richa Ghosh stumping, however, couldn't provide India a backdoor entry into the contest after an insipid first half with the bat in hand.

Wyatt's dismissal only inspired Dunkley to put the pressure back on the opposition as she dispatched the opposition for a knock of 61 not out off 44 balls and took her side home with nine wickets remaining.

The next match of the three-T20I series will be played in Derby on September 13.