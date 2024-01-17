WATCH: Rinku Singh blasts hattrick of sixes to pick up 36 runs in final over during IND vs AFG 3rd T20

Rinku Singh entered the crease when India was struggling at 22/4 and went on to build an unbeaten 190-run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma.

Rinku Singh showcased his batting prowess for India once again, this time during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a stellar performance, the left-handed batter hammered 69 runs off 39 balls with a striking rate of 176.92, which included six sixes and two boundaries.

Notably, he played a crucial role in the 20th over, smashing three consecutive sixes off Karim Janat to propel India's total to over 200. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who slammed a century also made significant contributions in the final over with a couple of maximums to ensure 36 runs come off it.

Rinku Singh entered the crease when India was struggling at 22/4 and went on to build an unbeaten 190-run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma. This marked Rinku's second half-century for the Men in Blue. In the previous two T20Is against Afghanistan, he had scores of 16 and nine, but this innings showcased his resilience and ability to contribute under pressure.

Rinku Singh slams hattrick of sixes

Notably, he recently scored his maiden fifty in South Africa, making an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls in the first T20I.

From 22-4 to 212-4!

Rinku Singh deserves equal respect as Rohit Sharma today! Man is performing every day irrespective of opponent/situation!



In this match, a formidable batting display by Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh propelled India to a total of 212/4 within the allotted 20 overs. Rohit's remarkable innings of 121 runs off 69 balls, featuring eight sixes and 11 boundaries, played a pivotal role in India's commanding performance. This century marks Rohit's return to form after facing early dismissals in the first two games against Afghanistan.

Having secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India has demonstrated their dominance. Shivam Dube also made notable contributions with half-centuries in both matches.

