WATCH: Virat Kohli departs for golden duck in final match before 2024 T20 World Cup

Kohli had been dismissed for a duck four times in T20I cricket but never on the first ball.

Virat Kohli, renowned for his numerous remarkable achievements in his illustrious career, recorded an unwanted milestone during the third T20I clash between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. Kohli was unfortunate as he departed without scoring a run—registering his first-ever golden duck in the shortest format of the game. Notably, this is the final international fixture India plays before the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal after scoring just four runs, Kohli took the crease with an intent to make an impact. Eager to break free, he attempted a pull shot but the slower ball resulted in a mistimed slice towards mid-off. Mohammad Nabi seized the opportunity, effortlessly taking the catch and Fareed Ahmed celebrated the dismissal of one of India's cricket legends.

While Kohli had previously been dismissed on a duck in T20Is against England, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Australia, this was the first time he fell on the very first delivery. Strikingly, all five of his zero-run dismissals in T20I cricket occurred when India batted first.

Chinnaswamy crowd reaction after

Virat Kohli gone on golden duck. 💔#INDvsAFGpic.twitter.com/Lw8fEzSAeU — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 17, 2024

Virat Kohli departs for golden duck

Throughout his illustrious career, the 35-year-old cricketer has been dismissed of a golden duck eight times with five occurrences in Tests and three in ODIs. In Tests, he encountered golden ducks against Australia (2011), England (2014, 2018, 2021), and West Indies (2019). In ODIs, they were against West Indies (2011, 2019) and England (2013).

ALSO READ: "Been dismissed for 0 twice": Rohit Sharma's hilarious banter with umpire after 'leg-bye decision'

In total, Kohli has been dismissed without scoring on 35 occasions across all formats—14 times in Tests, 16 in ODIs, and now five in T20I cricket. His return to the T20 format, after an absence since November 2022 at the T20 World Cup, saw him scoring 29 runs from 16 balls in his first match back in Indore.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.