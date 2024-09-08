[WATCH] Rishabh Pant's huddle talk yields instant rewards for Navdeep Saini in Duleep Trophy 2024

Rishabh Pant has been at his chirping best on his red-ball cricket return nearly after 21 months in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Rishabh Pant has been at his chirping best on his red-ball cricket return nearly after 21 months in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Even though he is not the leader of his side, India B, the wicketkeeper batter has been involved in batting and bowling plans, giving useful advice to his teammates.

Before Day 3 of the game between India A and India B, Pant led the huddle, guiding his bowlers on what and how to bowl on that Bengaluru track. His pep talk did wonders for India B, for their bowlers were bang on target straight away, bowling immaculate lines and lengths, leading to early wickets.

Firstly, Yash Dayal sent Riyan Parag back, thanks to a neat catch by Rishabh behind the wickets, in the fourth over of the day. Later, Navdeep Saini got the big fish - Dhruv Jurel - via an LBW on a pacy incoming delivery to hurry the batter and get him plumb in front.

Clearly, Pant planned to bowl straighter lines with an inward angle since the pacers were getting seam movement throughout the game. While the bowlers deserved credit for bowling to the plans, Pant also had an equal say in those early dismissals in the day.

Rishabh Pant is always a leader: WV Raman

WV Raman, who was on the air during the early proceedings, exclaimed Rishabh Pant is always a leader, even if he doesn’t captain the side. He pointed out Jurel’s wicket, claiming Pant plotted the dismissal by asking Saini to bowl in the required area.

“It doesn't matter who is the captain; Rishabh Pant is always a leader in the field. The chat he had in the break - he suggested a few things to Saini and looks like it has worked.”

Even when the spinners were operating, Pant kept talking to them, telling them what the batters were thinking and how to counter them. Having someone like Pant behind the sticks eases the workload of bowlers.

It was a perfect return for him; he discussed plans with his bowlers, dived around to catch the ball and scored runs with the bat in a tough situation. If there were any doubts regarding anything, Pant has cleared them in his own style.

