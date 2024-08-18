New part-timer unlocked: Watch Rishabh Pant bowl leg breaks in the Delhi Premier League 2024

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen bowling leg breaks in the inaugural game of Delhi Premier League 2024 on Saturday.

Pant, whose career summary shows only 12 balls bowled, all of which came in first-class cricket, came onto bowl the final over with the opposition needing just one run to win.

He needed to bowl only one ball before South Delhi Superstarz cruised to a win, chasing down 198. Opener Priyansh Arya (57 off 30 balls) and skipper Ayush Badoni (57 off 29 balls) shone for South Delhi.

Watch Rishabh Pant bowl leg spin

Earlier with the bat, Rishabh Pant struggled to make an impact, scoring 35 off 32 balls after walking in to bat at No.3.

Pant, whose recent numbers have raised eyebrows on his return to the Indian team, faced uncapped bowlers alone, but failed to get going and was eventually dismissed cheaply.

Pant played the recent series against Sri Lanka and will also play the Duleep Trophy in a bid to make a Test comeback, although that path is slightly longer with stiff competition from Dhruv Jurel, who shone in the home series against England.

Pant's white-ball numbers haven't been up to the mark and with several other keepers staking claims to a place, even his part-time leg breaks, which Gautam Gambhir might like, may not tip the scale in his favour.

India take on Bangladesh next in a home Test series, where Pant is expected to make a comeback. He might also be in the plans for the upcoming limited-overs games and will have an eye on the Champions Trophy in 2025.