Rookie Bangladesh No.8 smashes former RCB spinner for 40 runs in 11 balls

With the three-match bilateral ODI series evenly poised, both teams headed into the decisive final match looking for a win.

The recently concluded 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was a complete action package that had all the elements. From explosive hitting to players' taking digs to freak injuries, it was one too many things happening in the match. However, one of the highlight moments was a young Bangladesh lower-order batter taking on a veteran bowler.

With the three-match bilateral ODI series evenly poised, both teams headed into the decisive final looking for a win. During Bangladesh's pursuit of 236, their No.8 batter Rishad Hossain slogged an ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star for 40 runs in 11 balls to help the Tigers seal the contest.

Rishad launched a ferocious onslaught. With Five balls remaining in Wanindu Hasaranga’s over, Rishad slog-swept the first of these for six; and later in the over, he drove one through wide mid-on for four and slog-swept again for six.

Kusal Mendis switched Hasaranga’s ends, and he came on to defend 27 in 66 balls. This time Rishad smashed him for six, six, four, four, four in five consecutive balls. Rishad finished with an unbeaten 18-ball 48 as Mushfiqur took two balls to finish the match in the 41st over.

The match was marred with freak injuries and taunting celebrations

The match stole the spotlight for multiple other reasons. Firstly, Bangladesh was marred with a series of freak injuries.

Their star pacer Mustafizur Rahman pulled cramps while bowling and had to be stretchered out. Next, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, who was tasked with bowling the remaining of the over after Mustafizur couldn't finish too was struck by poor fate.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bangladesh hilariously mock Angelo Mathews' timeout dismissal in series win celebration

Soumya suffered an injury in the neck after clashing against the advertisement board while stopping the ball. After he left the field to get himself checked, the team management confirmed Soumya would not bat during the chase. Tanzid Hasan was named as his concussion substitute.

Telegram Group Join Now

It wasn't the end of the injury woes as Jaker Ali then suffered a nasty collision and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Following the victory, Mushfiqur mocked Sri Lanka’s timed out celebration from earlier in the tour by celebrating with a broken helmet, referring the infamous timed out dismissal of Angelo Mathews at the 2023 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.