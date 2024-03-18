Watch: Bangladesh hilariously mock Angelo Mathews' timeout dismissal in series win celebration

Clearly, the animosity between both countries has not dissipated which has been going on since last year's ODI World Cup.

The Bangladesh cricket team outclassed Sri Lanka in the decisive third ODI earlier today (March 18) to win the three-match bilateral series 2-1. However, it was the celebration of the Bangla Tigers that stole the limelight.

The Bangladesh players took a dig at Angelo Mathews' iconic timed-out dismissal that occurred during last year's ODI World Cup in India when the two nations had locked horns in the group stage.

What had happened was Angelo Mathews came out to bat but his helmet strap wasn't working properly. In order to fix and replace it, he had taken some added time to settle down.

The Bangladesh players were visibly not happy with the delay and appealed for a timeout following which the two umpires adjudged Mathews out, which is within the law.

Clearly, the animosity between both countries has not dissipated completely since then and was prevalent in Bangladesh's celebration today.

After the win, as the players got ready to pose with the trophy, star batter Mushfiqur Rahim could be seen holding a helmet in his hand while enacting there's something faulty with it.

Sri Lanka players also took a dig at the Bangladesh players

Not only Bangladesh, recently Sri Lanka also made a jibe at their opponents with their celebrations.

Prior to the ODI series, the nations played a T20I series which the Islanders won.

Sri Lanka trolled Bangladesh after their T20I series win as they used the 'time-out' celebration while posing with the trophy.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) even posted an image on their Instagram profile where all the players were seen pointing to their left wrist, indicating an imaginary watch.

