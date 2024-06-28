WATCH: 'Uper daale toh deta hu na' - Rohit Sharma passes a cheeky comment before hitting Liam Livingstone for a six

Rohit Sharma gave a cheeky reply to Suryakumar Yadav, who asked not to take unnecessary risks off Liam Livingstone while batting in the 11th over during the semifinal against England.

Rohit Sharma gave a cheeky reply to Suryakumar Yadav, who asked not to take unnecessary risks off Liam Livingstone while batting in the 11th over during the semifinal against England. Suryakumar didn’t want Rohit to lose his wicket, so warned his captain against going hard, but Rohit had clear plans to take the innings forward.

“Uper daale toh deta hu na (If he bowls full, I will try to hit it),” exclaimed Rohit cheekily to Suryakumar. He didn’t only say it but also went for a big shot in the same over to stand true to his words.

Also Read: 'Thank you for saving dot balls' - Social media reacts as Shivam Dube gets out on a golden duck

Liam Livingstone bowled a slot delivery on the off-stump line, and Rohit, ready to hit anything on the fuller side, went down on his knee and whacked it straight over the long-on region for a massive maximum. The ball hit the middle of the bat and sailed all the way to give a crucial six to the Indian team.

"Upar daale toh deta hu na"

Goes downtown next ball, Just a man fulfilling his promise 😂

pic.twitter.com/bQJw750nZ8 — ` (@arrestpandya) June 28, 2024

This shot showed Rohit’s ability to form match simulations and predict the events about to transpire. He probably knew Livingstone would bowl full at some point in the over and told his partner about his plans to press the foot on the accelerator by not sparing any boundary-hitting deliveries.

Rohit Sharma plays a vital knock to help India post an above-par total

Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, for he has timed the ball beautifully and provided stability from the top. After playing a gem of a knock against Australia a few days back, the Indian captain stepped up again to help India post an above-par total on a tricky deck.

Telegram Group Join Now

He amassed 57 runs in 39 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums at a strike rate of 146.15 on a not-so-easy track. Rohit showed his true class, unleashing his full range under pressure.

Had he departed early, like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, India could have ended up losing a few more wickets in a hurry. Suryakumar Yadav provided ideal support by compiling a fine 47 in just 36 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two maximums.

England’s tepid batting in the second innings proved the importance of Rohit’s knock and his partnership with Suryakumar. India managed to win the game comfortably by 68 runs to storm into the final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.